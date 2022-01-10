Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Editing Progress

Of this year’s many upcoming horror releases, one that genre fans are most looking forward to is the sequel Evil Dead Rise, the first big-screen entry into the franchise since the 2013 reboot, as fans have yet to see any official looks at the project. However, director Lee Cronin has offered a number of behind-the-scenes teases for the adventure, with his latest glimpse into the experience being a video captured outside of the film’s editing bay, which offered an unsettling hint of the horrifying sound effects the film is embracing. Evil Dead Rise is expected to premiere on HBO Max later this year.

“Some disturbing sounds travelling out of the [Evil Dead Rise] edit suite in Dublin this Saturday evening,” Cronin captioned the video.

https://twitter.com/curleecronin/status/1479864510810923018

The original film focused on a group of friends who visit a cabin and come across the Necronomicon, or the “Book of the Dead,” which results in demonic Deadites unleashing terror on the remote locale. While the first sequel also focused on this cabin, the third film, Army of Darkness, took hero Ash (Bruce Campbell) back to medieval times. Evil Dead Rise is also set to change up the locale, unfolding in an urban setting.

Despite those changes, Cronin previously detailed what will remain consistent about the franchise.

“For me, the key thing that I kept reminding myself of, when you’re in the trenches and you’re developing something, was to make sure it’s a roller coaster, to make sure that it has twists and turns and that it’s visceral and engaging,” Cronin shared with ComicBook.com in 2020. “Some of that is going back to what I just said, is that I wanted to create a roller coaster of terror. That was really, really the key for me. My memories of Evil Dead, when I watched them at a young age, was always marveling at “how does this even exist?” It just continues to poke at my brain and refresh every time I watch it. To boil it down into an even simpler thing, was that it’s experiential. It has to be a horror experience. That’s the key, and that’s what I’ve been trying to achieve with it.”

