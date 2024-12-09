New Evil Dead Spinoff Title Revealed (And We Have Questions)

Evil Dead fans learned earlier this year that, after the success of last year’s Evil Dead Rise, a new spinoff for the franchise was being developed by Sébastien Vaniček, with the filmmaker taking to social media to share the cover page of the movie’s script, which is seemingly titled Evil Dead Burn. While the title of last year’s spinoff served as a way to describe the franchise rising from the dead, so to speak, it also reflected how the setting of that movie was a high rise. This new film’s title is sparking speculation from fans about whether or not Evil Dead Burn is another clue to the setting of the adventure. In addition to revealing the film’s title, Vaniček captioned the post “2026,” implying a release date. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Burn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given how many various projects have been announced this year in thrilling franchises, only for those plans to stagnate, getting any update about the project at all is a refreshing one. When we’ll learn any story or casting details, however, is yet to be determined.

Much like how Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin was picked directly by original The Evil Dead filmmaker Sam Raimi, Vaniček was also directly enlisted by the horror icon. Earlier this year, Vaniček offered a brief tease on what audiences could expect from the outing.

“The first thing [Sam Raimi and his team] asked me was, ‘What would be your Evil Dead?’ And there was the word ‘your,’ so that was like, ‘Yeah, that gives me some artistic freedom,’ and I think I understood what’s Evil Dead and I was like, ‘Okay, if this is Evil Dead, I will do this and that because I want to explore this and that,’” Vaniček confirmed to ComicBook in April. “And they liked my answer and that’s why they gave me this job.”

He continued, “But I love what Sam Raimi did. He was a 20-something-year-old guy with a camera and he wanted to do something crazy, so he did a lot of crazy shots and he wanted to shock the audience, and that’s something I really identify with because I was this guy … I did a lot of short movies with my team without any money or anything … I also like the vision of Fede Álvarez, for example, in 2013 when he thought, ‘Okay, let’s do an Evil Dead movie, but let’s do it a more realistic way because now the audience grew up and now we need to have something less a bit … I would say silly, less funny.’ And I’m thinking about doing something that would give justice to both of these visions. The vision, the real vision, something realistic that hurts you, a mean movie that moves you, and when you go up to the theater, you are like, ‘What the hell?’”

Evil Dead Burn isn’t the only project on the horizon for the franchise, as Francis Galluppi is also developing an entry for the franchise, while longtime star Bruce Campbell has hinted at a return as the iconic Ash Williams in an animated take on the concept.

Stay tuned for updates on Evil Dead Burn.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!