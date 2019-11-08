Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island Movie Gets Synopsis and Poster

Over the past decade, Blumhouse Productions has earned a reputation for exploring all corners of the horror genre with ambitious projects, with one of their new projects, a reboot of the TV series Fantasy Island, being yet another unconventional approach to genre filmmaking. The original TV series was far from thrilling, leading audiences to speculate about how this new take on the matter could be considered a “horror” film, with its official synopsis revealing that a murder has occurred on the island, trapping the visitors with a killer. Check out the full synopsis for the film below, per Bloody Disgusting, as well as its first poster, before it lands in theaters on February 14, 2020.

The Enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

The production studio, founded by Jason Blum, got its start with straightforward horror endeavors, with its accomplishments in delivering audiences compelling and unconventional genre stories leading to an expansion to include other types of adventures. One of its bigger successes was 2014’s Whiplash, which went on to become one of the most critically-acclaimed films of the year. Following a drummer with a ruthless instructor, the film might not have been a traditional thriller, but it had a number of riveting sequences.

Another one of the studio’s unexpected projects was the adaptation Jem and the Holograms, inspired by the animated series Jem from the ’80s. This endeavor wasn’t nearly as effective, failing to impress either critics or audiences. Following that film’s disappointments, subsequent Blumhouse films have fit more closely within the world of genre cinema.

Thanks to films like Get Out, Halloween, and The Purge franchise, the studio continues to expand its stable of thrilling films that become more than just horror films, but defining cultural experiences. Blum previously revealed that he even toyed with creating a “Blumhouse Cinematic Universe” that would theoretically unite many of the horrifying worlds explored in his films.

“I did. We would like to do that, we’re thinking about it,” Blum revealed at CinePOP earlier this year when asked about franchising. “I probably should have — it would have been easier to do what I thought of it earlier, but we’re thinking about doing it, with some of them, anyway. And it’s something that I’d really like to do.”

Fantasy Island lands in theaters on February 14, 2020.

