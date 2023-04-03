Fatal Attraction Reboot TV Series Gets New Trailer

Set to officially premiere later this month, an all-new trailer for Paramount+'s new take on Fatal Attraction teases the twisted narrative of obsession and unrequited love. The original 1987 film earned praise for its performances from Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, with this new take on the material starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan. Luckily, with culture having changed in a number of ways since that film was released, this new series can explore power dynamics, manipulation, and gender roles in exciting new ways to make the concept feel much more contemporary. Check out the trailer for Fatal Attraction below before it premieres on Paramount+ on April 30th.

Paramount+ describes the new series, "Joshua Jackson will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover's (Lizzy Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control."

Fatal Attraction also stars Amanda Peet (Beth Gallagher), Alyssa Jirrels (Ellen Gallagher), Toby Huss (Mike Gerard), Reno Wilson (Earl Broker), and Brian Goodman (Arthur Tomlinson).

Writer Alexandra Cunningham previously explained how she tapped into the source material while also offering new perspectives on the formula.

"I did a lot of reading about the film and Glenn Close talking about the empathy she had for Alex, and how she felt that Alex was out of control and obviously not evil, which I definitely agree with because I don't believe in evil," Cunningham revealed to Entertainment Weekly last year. "Glenn talked about how, when she was doing the character work on Alex, she brought the script to two different psychiatrists, and neither one of them brought up mental illness, because it was the '80s and nobody did that. She's become such a mental health advocate since then, and it makes me sad that she's said that she feels responsible for a lot of the stigma toward mental illness in pop culture because of her portrayal of Alex. She's also said that she felt that it would be interesting to literally tell the exact same story, but from Alex's point of view, and I kind of sparked to that."

Cunningham added, "We want to entertain people who are familiar with the touchstones of the original movie, but also people who have no idea what it is. If people are interested, we want them to be able to jump in and enjoy it for its own merits, even if they don't have context for bunny boiling."

Fatal Attraction premieres on Paramount+ on April 30th.

