New ‘Fear Street’ Movie Trilogy Details Emerge

The horror world has been getting some pretty high-profile adaptations in recent years, with R.L. Stine’s Fear Street being among the latest to head to the big screen. And although the first installment in a proposed trilogy is still a ways away from being released, some new details are beginning to iron out what fans can expect from the films.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Leigh Janiak, whose work includes Scream: The TV Series and Panic, will now be directing all three of the films in the trilogy. Janiak was initially brought on to direct the first and third installments, with Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Queen of Earth) originally attached to helm the second.

Additionally, the report reveals that Ashley Zuckerman (Designated Survivor, Fear the Walking Dead), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade, Alex Strangelove), Jeremy Ford (A Mother’s Sacrifice, A.N.T. Farm), and newcomer Julia Rehwald have signed on to the trilogy. They join previously-announced cast members Kiana Madiera, Olivia Welch, and Benjamin Flores Jr.

For those unfamiliar, Fear Street is a series of horror novels for teen readers that R.L. Stine debuted in 1989. The series is less well-known than his Goosebumps series for young readers and Stine stopped writing books for Fear Street following the 1999 spinoff “Fear Street Seniors”. He then came back to the series for a three part “Fear Street Nights” miniseries in 2005 and then fully revived the series again in 2014. There are currently 52 books in the main series, all set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio where teenagers find themselves facing off with enemies and antagonists of both human and paranormal natures.

The Fear Street trilogy is expected to span three completely different decades in Shadyside, with some characters playing different characters across the three films. According to Bloody Disgusting, the first film will be set in 1994, while the subsequent sequels will take place in 1978 and 1666.

The films will be produced by Cherin Entertainment and 20th Century Fox.

What do you think of these updates surrounding the Fear Street trilogy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!