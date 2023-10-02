Full FearFest 2023 Schedule of Horror Movies on AMC Released for October
The event highlights the best in modern and classic horror.
As we head towards Halloween, a number of different networks and streaming services pull out all the stops when it comes to getting audiences into the spirit of All Hallow's Eve, with each brand offering unique reasons to check out their programming. With AMC, one thing that audiences have come to expect is to see a blend of classics from a variety of eras, including hits from the '80s and '90s, as well as up-and-coming classics from recent years. Additionally, with AMC being the owner of streaming service Shudder, there's crossover opportunities not only for Shudder original TV shows, but also for original films that are only available on the streamer.
FearFest officially kicked off in September and isn't being contained only within the weeks of October, with there still being plenty of terrifying tales to look forward to in the coming weeks. The full roster of FearFest programming includes installments from the Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th franchises, along with modern favorites like Trick 'r Treat, Zombieland, and Drag Me to Hell.
Scroll down for the complete schedule for 2023's FearFest on AMC.
October 2nd through October 4th
October 2nd
- 9 a.m. ET – Corridors Of Blood
- 9:15 a.m. ET – The Apparition
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Jason X
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Misery
- 8 p.m. ET – Rosemary's Baby
- 11 p.m. ET – Cursed Films
October 3rd
- 12 a.m. ET – Misery
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Drag Me to Hell
- 11:15 a.m. ET – The Rite
- 1:45 p.m. ET – The Prodigy
- 3:45 p.m. ET – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- 6 p.m. ET – Candyman
- 8 p.m. ET – Ghost Ship
- 10 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
October 4th
- 12 a.m. ET – Insidious: The Last Key
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Wes Craven's New Nightmare
- 12 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- 2 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- 4 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- 6 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- 8 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 10 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
October 5th through October 7th
October 5th
- 12 a.m. ET – Child's Play (2019)
- 9 a.m. ET – Sinister 2
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Freddy Vs. Jason
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Friday The 13th (2009)
- 3:30 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
- 8 p.m. ET – The Exorcist (1973)
- 10:45 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
October 6th
- 12:45 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Uninvited
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
- 3 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 5 p.m. ET – Halloween (2007)
- 7:30 p.m. ET – Halloween II (2009)
- 10 p.m. ET – V/H/S/94
October 7th
- 12:15 a.m. ET – V/H/S/99
- 2:45 a.m. ET – Dark Skies
- 6 a.m. ET – Quarantine
- 8 a.m. ET – Quarantine 2: Terminal
- 10 a.m. ET – Halloween (2007)
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Halloween II (2009)
- 3 p.m. ET – Final Destination 5
- 5 p.m. ET – The Final Destination
- 7 p.m. ET -Final Destination
- 9 p.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 11 p.m. ET – Final Destination 3
October 8th through October 10th
October 8th
- 1 a.m. ET – Final Destination
- 3 a.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 5 a.m. ET – Land of the Dead
- 7 a.m. ET – Night of the Living Dead
- 9 a.m. ET – The Dead Zone
- 11:30 a.m. ET – 1408
- 2 p.m. ET – Misery
- 4:30 p.m. ET – Firestarter
- 7 p.m. ET – Christine (1983)
- 11:46 p.m. ET – Christine (1983)
October 9th
- 9:15 a.m. ET – House of the Dead
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Sinister 2
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Haunting in Connecticut
- 3:45 p.m. ET – Insidious: The Last Key
- 6 p.m. ET – Don't Breathe
- 8 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 10 p.m. ET – The Last House on the Left
October 10th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – The Strangers
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Evil Dead
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Thing
- 4 p.m. ET – Pumpkinhead
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 10 p.m. ET – The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween
October 11th through October 13th
October 11th
- 12:40 a.m. ET – Halloween (2007)
- 9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10 a.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 12 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 2 p.m. ET – Halloween
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween II
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 10 p.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
October 12th
- 12 a.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 9:45 a.m. ET – Priest
- 11:45 a.m. ET – Hellboy
- 1:45 p.m. ET – Tremors II: Aftershock
- 4 p.m. ET – Tremors
- 6 p.m. ET – Candyman
- 8 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 10 p.m. ET – Final Destination
October 13th
- 12 a.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 2 a.m, ET – The Last Exorcism
- 4 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 5 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Night of the Living Dead
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Freddy vs. Jason
- 3:45 p.m. ET – Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
- 5:45 p.m. ET – Jason X
- 8 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 10 p.m. ET – Creepshow
- 11: 15 p.m. ET – Creepshow
October 14th through October 16th
October 14th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
- 2:30 a.m. ET – Ghoulies
- 4:30 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 7 a.m. ET – Cloverfield
- 9 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 11 a.m. ET – The Thing
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Fright Night
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 8 p.m. ET – Christine
- 10 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
October 15th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Pumpkinhead
- 2:30 a.m. ET – An American Werewolf in London
- 4:30 a.m. ET – The Strangers
- 6:15 a.m. ET – Happy Death Day 2U
- 8:15 a.m. ET – Candyman
- 10:15 a.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street
- 12:30 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- 2:45 p.m. ET – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- 5 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 7 p.m. ET – Halloween
October 16th
- 12:36 a.m. ET – House of Wax
- 9 a.m. ET – Identity
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Rite
- 1 p.m. ET – The Possession
- 3 p.m. ET – The People Under the Stairs
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Firestarter
- 8 p.m. ET – Christine
- 10 p.m. ET – The Exorcist
October 17th through October 19th
October 17th
- 9 a.m. ET – Body Snatchers
- 11 a.m. ET – 1408
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Misery
- 4 p.m. ET – Christine
- 6 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 8 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 10 p.m. ET – House of Wax
October 18th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Insidious: The Last Key
- 9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth's History of Horror
- 10 a.m. ET – Candyman
- 12 p.m. ET – Hellraiser: Hellseeker
- 2 p.m. ET – Hellraiser: Hellworld
- 4 p.m. ET – Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
- 6 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 8 p.m. ET – Ghost Ship
- 10 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
October 19th
- 12 a.m. ET – Candyman
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Daybreakers
- 11:45 a.m. ET – Don't Breathe
- 1:45 p.m. ET – The Haunting in Connecticut
- 4 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 6 p.m. ET – Ghost Ship
- 8 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 10 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
October 20th through October 22nd
October 20th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Pumpkinhead
- 9:15 a.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- 11:30 a.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- 1:45 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- 3:45 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street
- 6 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- 8 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 10 p.m. ET – Creepshow
- 11:15 p.m. ET – Creepshow
October 21st
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Army of Darkness
- 4:31 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 6:30 a.m. ET – The Dead Zone
- 9 a.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 11 a.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 1 p.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 3 p.m. ET – Halloween
- 5 p.m. ET – Halloween II
- 7 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 9 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 11 p.m. ET – Halloween
October 22nd
- 1 a.m. ET – Halloween II
- 3 a.m. ET – Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 5 a.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 7 a.m. ET – The Last Exorcism
- 9 a.m. ET – The Possession
- 11 a.m. ET – Final Destination 5
- 1 p.m. ET – The Final Destination
- 3 p.m. ET – Final Destination
- 5 p.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 7 p.m. ET – Final Destination 3
October 23rd through October 25th
October 23rd
- 12:12 a.m. ET – Final Destination
- 3:14 a.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Quarantine
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Priest
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Cloverfield
- 3:30 p.m. ET – The Thing
- 6 p.m. ET – Candyman
- 8 p.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 10 p.m. ET – Ghost Ship
October 24th
- 12 a.m. ET – The Last House on the Left (2009)
- 9:45 a.m. ET – Land of the Dead
- 11:45 a.m. ET – Trick 'r Treat
- 1:45 p.m. ET – Ghost Ship
- 3:45 p.m. ET – Child's Play (2019)
- 5:45 p.m. ET – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- 8 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 10 p.m. ET – Pumpkinhead
October 25th
- 12 a.m. ET – Hellraiser: Hellworld
- 9 a.m. ET – Vampires
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Wes Craven's New Nightmare
- 1:45 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
- 3:45 p.m. ET – Insidious: The Last Key
- 6 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts
- 8 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2009)
- 10 p.m. ET – House of Wax (2005)
October 26th through October 28th
October 26th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – The Exorcist
- 9 a.m. ET – The Prodigy
- 11 a.m. ET – The Possession
- 1 p.m. ET – 1408
- 3:30 p.m. ET – House of Wax (2005)
- 6 p.m. ET – Final Destination
- 8 p.m. ET – Final Destination 2
- 10 p.m. ET – Final Destination 3
October 27th
- 9:15 a.m. ET – Army of Darkness
- 11 a.m. ET – The People Under the Stairs
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
- 3:30 p.m. ET – An American Werewolf in London
- 5:30 p.m. ET – The Lost Boys
- 7:30 p.m. ET – Poltergeist
- 10 p.m. ET – Creepshow
- 11:09 p.m. ET – Creepshow
October 28th
- 12:18 a.m. ET - A Haunted House
- 2:04 a.m. ET – A Haunted House 2
- 3:50 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 5 a.m. ET – Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- 7:30 a.m. ET – Evil Dead
- 9:30 a.m. ET – The Thing
- 12 p.m. ET – Leprechaun
- 2 p.m. ET – Anaconda
- 4 p.m. ET – Tremors
- 6 p.m. ET – Christine
- 8 p.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 10 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (2009)
October 29th through October 31st
October 29th
- 12 a.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- 2 a.m. ET – The Strangers
- 3:45 a.m. ET – The Thing
- 6 a.m. ET – Creepshow
- 9 a.m. ET – Jeepers Creepers
- 11 a.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 1 p.m. ET – Halloween
- 3 p.m. ET – Halloween II
- 5 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 7 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
October 30th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Halloween Resurrection
- 3:38 a.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 6 a.m. ET – Halloween
- 8 a.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 10 a.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 12 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 2 p.m. ET – Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween II
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 10 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
October 31st
- 12 a.m. ET – Halloween II
- 2 a.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 4 a.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 6 a.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 8 a.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 10 a.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 12 p.m. ET – Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 2 p.m. ET – Halloween II
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection
- 6 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 8 p.m. ET – Halloween
- 10 p.m. ET – Halloween II
AMC's FearFest is currently underway and runs through October 31st.
Which titles are you most looking forward to?