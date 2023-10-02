Full FearFest 2023 Schedule of Horror Movies on AMC Released for October

As we head towards Halloween, a number of different networks and streaming services pull out all the stops when it comes to getting audiences into the spirit of All Hallow's Eve, with each brand offering unique reasons to check out their programming. With AMC, one thing that audiences have come to expect is to see a blend of classics from a variety of eras, including hits from the '80s and '90s, as well as up-and-coming classics from recent years. Additionally, with AMC being the owner of streaming service Shudder, there's crossover opportunities not only for Shudder original TV shows, but also for original films that are only available on the streamer.

FearFest officially kicked off in September and isn't being contained only within the weeks of October, with there still being plenty of terrifying tales to look forward to in the coming weeks. The full roster of FearFest programming includes installments from the Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th franchises, along with modern favorites like Trick 'r Treat, Zombieland, and Drag Me to Hell.

Scroll down for the complete schedule for 2023's FearFest on AMC.