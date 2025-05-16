Final Destination: Bloodlines Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Limited Edition Steelbook

Final Destination: Bloodlines is now playing in theaters, and it appears to be a return to form for the long-running horror franchise, earning its best-ever reviews. So it might just be worth a place in your Blu-ray collection. For that, there are 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray options. If you want to give it a place of honor, there’s a Steelbook edition of the film on 4K Blu-ray that will only be around for a limited time. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get your pre-orders in for Final Destination: Bloodlines in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital and more starting today here on Amazon and here at Walmart. Just keep in mind that the release dates of December 31st and May 1st 2026 are placeholders, and should be updated soon. Read on for a full list of the special features, and pay special attention to the Legacy of Bludworth feature with the late Tony Todd, who makes his final on-screen appearance in the role that he’s played since the 2000 original.

Feature Commentary with directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky

Death Becomes Them a Behind-the-scenes Cast and Crew Interview

The Many Deaths of Bloodlines Making of the Best Deaths

Legacy of Bludworth with Horror Icon Tony Todd

Synopsis: “The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Final Destination Bloodlines — starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger and Tony Todd — is only in theaters May 16.