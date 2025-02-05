Final Destination: Bloodlines Confirms Tony Todd Filmed Scenes Before His Passing

Actor Tony Todd passed away in November of 2024 without seeing the completion of Final Destination Bloodlines, but Warner Bros. just confirmed that Todd filmed scenes for the movie before his death. Details on the plot of this upcoming movie are relatively scarce, but one early report said that it would explore the backstory of Todd’s character, William Bludworth. According to a report by Bloody Disgusting, Warner Bros. has now confirmed that Todd will appear in the movie, though the extent of his role is not clear. The teaser trailer and the official logline for the film make it clear that there are other stories to tell in this movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Todd is a horror icon, and he played Bludworth in the first two Final Destination movies before reprising the role in Final Destination 5. He has a lot of other notable roles, but he is best known for playing the titular role in Candyman in 1992, playing Captain Darrow in The Rock and playing Grange in The Crow. Todd passed away at his home on November 6, 2024 due to stomach cancer. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Play video

Final Destination Bloodlines filmed between March and June of 2024 in Vancouver, Canada, and we now have confirmation that Todd was on the set. Back in September of 2023, sources familiar with the production told Bloody Disgusting that the movie would explore Bludworth’s backstory, and his mysterious connection with death. Many fans related this to comments by franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick, who said Bloodlines “unearths a whole deep layer to the story.”

At various times, we’ve also heard that Bloodlines would follow a group of first responders, which may have been scrapped in the end. The official logline from Warner Bros. now says that the plot is centered around a college student experiencing recurring nightmares about her family dying, and looking for ways to prevent it. Bludworth could fit into that story nicely — he is the owner of Bludworth Funeral Home and has laid many Final Destination characters to rest. He has also given some of them dire warnings about the nature of death in this universe.

We’ll find out for ourselves soon enough when Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th. The first five movies are all streaming on Max at the time of this writing. They are also available in a box set on Blu-ray and DVD.