First A Quiet Place Part II Reactions Land Online

When Paramount Pictures released A Quiet Place in 2018 they delivered a bonafide hit to the masses. The mid-budget horror movie starring real-life couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski (who also directed) went on to gross over $336 million worldwide, starting a brand new horror franchise and a major hit for production company Platinum Dunes (the company behind The Purge franchise). With success like that it didn’t take long for the ball to get rolling on a follow-up and the sequel is almost here.

Ahead of the film’s release in just a few weeks, Paramount held the first critic screenings for A Quiet Place Part II and the reactions have started to make their way online. If these first reactions go on to become the consensus for the film it will likely become just as big of a hit as its predecessor. The film is on track to open to $60 million, beating out the first one by a sizable margin.

Emily Blunt returns to star in the film along with co-stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, with new cast additions including Dijimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy. The film picks up where the first movie left off but also dials back to fill in some prequel elements as well.

Chris Killian, ComicBook.com

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

Erik Davis, Fandango.com

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

Sean O’Connell, CinemaBlend.com

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

Mike Ryan, Uproxx.com

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

(But I do wish the title of this movie were A QUIET PLACE: 2 QUIET) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

Kate Erbland, IndieWire.com

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. :popcorn: — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

Steven Weintraub, Collider.com

#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

Adam Lance Garcia, Condé Nast

Hey. #AQuietPlacePartII is a really solid sequel. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) March 6, 2020

Joel Meares, RottenTomatoes.com