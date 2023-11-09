Freaky Writer Addresses Franchise Future and Happy Death Day Crossover Hopes

It's been three years since Blumhouse's Freaky was released, pitting Kathryn Newton against Vince Vaughn in a slasher spin on the classic body-swapping story. The movie came out at the height of the pandemic, keeping it from making very much money in theaters, which has essentially kept a sequel from moving forward. There's also the frequently talked about crossover with Happy Death Day, Freaky Death Day, that has spent years near the top of fans' wishlists. Sadly, nothing from the Freaky/Happy Death Day universe has been able to move beyond dreams and conversations.

Christopher Landon, who directed Freaky and both Happy Death Day films, has been adamant about wanting to continue the franchise. Michael Kennedy, who wrote Freaky alongside Landon, continues to hope there's still a future for these beloved properties. ComicBook.com spoke to Kennedy about his new film A Wonderful Knife, which hits theaters this weekend, and we asked if there was any movement on the Freaky front.

"I haven't talked to anybody. I mean Chris and I talk about it every once in a while. We're working on some stuff together right now and we talk about it every once in a while. But we also know the reality of the situation is Freaky came out during the middle of a pandemic and didn't make the money it would have had there been no pandemic. They still tracked the movie like normal and we were on track to make $35 million opening weekend had it not been a pandemic. And there's a lot of sadness in that because there's be a universe, quite frankly right now if that happened."

Kennedy went on to say that a lot of the people involved in Freaky and Happy Death Day want to make another movie. In addition to Landon, stars Kathryn Newton and Jessica Rothe also want to move forward with the potential crossover movie.

"But I also am really grateful for the movie because [It's a Wonderful Knife] exists because of it, and I know a lot of people were happy the movie came out at a really low point in everyone's lives," Kennedy continued. "But my pipe dream, forever I will always be trumpeting Freaky Death Day 'til I die. Katherine Newton wants to make the movie, so does Jessica Rothe. I know Chris is interested."

Kennedy wrote the screenplay for the new slasher It's a Wonderful Knife, which is directed by Tyler MacIntyre. The film hits theaters on November 17th and will make its streaming debut on Shudder at a later date.