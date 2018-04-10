Escape Plan Established for ‘Friday the 13th’ Camp Crystal Lake Sleepover

I didn’t get attacked by Jason Voorhees, because I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night.

Many Friday the 13th fans are prepping for an ultimate experience: being able to spend the night at Camp Crystal Lake — on Friday, April the 13th — with Adrienne King (Alice from the original film). While most all will make it through the evening, in the event that some get overcome with fear, there is a way out: Holiday Inn Express.

The brand which prides itself on being the “readiest” of hotel properties is planning to have a shuttle parked near Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco — the real name of the Crystal Lake of the film series — in Hardwick, New Jersey that will take creeped-out-campers to its location at Newton Sparta, ironically located 13 miles away, for the evening. The shuttle will be parked at the corner of Sand Pond Rd and Nobebosco Rd, near the campsite.

Jennifer Gribble, Vice President of the Holiday Inn Express Brand commented: “At Holiday Inn Express, we are always ‘the readiest’ to give our guests a great hotel experience. We can think of at least 13 reasons why you might not want to spend a night in the New Jersey woods this Friday, April 13th. That’s why our escape plan provides 13 ticketed campers with a free night at our nearby hotel, if they so desire. Rest assured, guests will not find any scary masks, chainsaws or machetes on premises… only a great night’s sleep and free pancakes, ensuring that they will check out feeling THE READIEST.”

Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco is still an active Boy Scout campground that is usually closed to the public but will be opened as a fundraiser for the Friday the 13th excursion.

Friday, April 13th, 2018 with special guest Adrienne King:

Morning Tour: 9 AM – 1 PM. $135. Tickets via the lottery process below.

Afternoon Tour: 3 PM – 10 PM. $175. Includes dinner. Tickets via the lottery process below.

VIP Experience: 3 PM – 11 AM. Includes dinner and breakfast. Minimum age 21.

Saturday, April 14th, 2018 with special guest Adrienne King:

Afternoon Tour: 3 PM – 10 PM. $175. Includes dinner. Tickets via the lottery process below.

VIP Experience: 3 PM – 11 AM. Includes dinner and breakfast. Minimum age 21.

The website for Crystal Lake Tours describes the event as follows: “VIP guests will participate in the tour of the camp, have an amazing dinner in our historic dining hall and take part in a first-time-ever special evening activity. When the rest of the afternoon tour attendees leave, their VIP experience will continue with an overnight stay in our log cabins, breakfast and a once-in-a-lifetime activity in the morning with our special guest.”

The VIP packages were so limited, as well as popular, that they were not made available at a flat rate, but rather an auction — which should raise plenty of money for the local scouts.

For those that don’t make through the evening; after a great night’s sleep and a powerful shower, escapees can enjoy the brand’s complimentary Express Start Breakfast bar, which features a large variety of items including pancakes made by the brand’s beloved one-touch pancake machine, the proprietary cinnamon roll and other healthy options.