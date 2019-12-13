It’s Friday the 13th and Horror Fans Are Flipping Out

Friday the 13th only happens a couple of times a year, so each and every time it does, it causes horror fans to celebrate. The day has always been billed as unlucky, given the superstitious nature of the number 13. Over the years, however, the superstitions have grown when it comes to Friday the 13th. Of course, a lot of that has to do with the slasher film series Friday the 13th, which feature Jason Vorhees.

Regardless of whether or not Friday the 13th is actually unlucky, horror fans have taken to celebrating the date any chance they get. Jason is one of the most iconic horror characters of all time, right alongside Michael Meyers and Freddy Krueger. No matter which month Friday the 13th arrives on, it’s now cause for plenty of celebration and fun tweets.

Ever since the clock hit midnight and it became Friday the 13th, horror fans have been flooding social media with posts about the day, the film series, and Jason Vorhees. Everyone is showing out to send the creepy and unlucky vibes all across the Internet.

You can check out some of the best tweets celebrating Friday the 13th in the slides below!

Stay Away From Crystal Lake

Happy Friday the 13th! Stay away from Camp Crystal Lake.#FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/rDcx84WSn8 — Clayton Baker 🇨🇦 (@IGIF_) December 13, 2019

Happy Friday the 13th

Happy Friday the 13th to all you friggatriskaidekaphobics!#FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/u1z1rgZBDF — Jay Mullen (@jay_mullen) December 13, 2019

Superstitious

Don’t walk under any ladders 🙄, Don’t break any mirrors 🔲, Don’t spill any salt 🧂 , And don’t walk 🚶🏻‍♂️ by any black cats!🐱 Happy Friday the 13th! — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 13, 2019

Marathon Anyone?

Friday the 13th marathon, anyone? 🔪 pic.twitter.com/lXf1OIwvwQ — rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) December 13, 2019

Last of the Year

Last Friday the 13th of the year, make it a good one! — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 13, 2019

What’s That Mean Again?

Oh shit, it’s Friday the 13th…



What’s that mean again? Avoid cats or ladders or something? — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) December 13, 2019

Mind Blown

Today is Friday the 13th.



The last one was 13 weeks ago,



and the next one is in 13 weeks 😵✨ — 🚀✨ (@CVRLNE) December 13, 2019

Jason’s Day

#JasonVoorhees Jason waking up for Friday The 13th pic.twitter.com/9Y9kWu36m1 — Auron (@BennettAuron) December 13, 2019

Fiends

