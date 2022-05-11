Friday the 13th Marathon Airing on AMC This Friday

This coming Friday marks the first and only Friday the 13th of 2022, with AMC celebrating the occasion by airing a marathon of Friday the 13th films all day. With the series having released 12 films so far, audiences will only be treated to seven installments, though the marathon will feature a number of fan-favorite chapters of the saga. Of course, with the film series featuring copious amounts of violence and nudity, the AMC broadcasts will surely be omitting certain elements of each adventure, but for anyone potentially still working from home, tuning into AMC all day will mark a great way to embrace the spirit of the holiday all day long.

The schedule of the marathon is as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

10:01 a.m. ET – Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

12 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

2 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

4 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

6 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th (1980)

8 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part 2

10 p.m. ET – Friday the 13th Part 3

Given that the entire franchise has stagnated since the release of a reboot in 2008, reliving the original films is the best way for audiences to keep the spirit of Jason Voorhees alive.

Throughout the ’80s, the franchise earned a shocking eight installments, all of which landed in theaters, as the slasher series dominated all of pop culture. Sadly, following the last installment in the franchise, a lawsuit was filed between the original writer and original director, preventing any future films from being developed.

Back in the late ’70s, director Sean S. Cunningham purchased the title “Friday the 13th” and hired Victor Miller to write the script, which kicked off one of the most famous franchises in horror history. For more than 40 years, Cunningham has been reaping the rewards of owning the franchise, with Miller seeking the rights to the series, noting that he created many of the franchise’s more notable components.

Last December, a verdict was reportedly revealed in favor of Miller and his rights to the original script, though few updates about whether we could ever get another installment in the franchise have been revealed in recent months.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Friday the 13th franchise.

Will you be tuning in to the marathon? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!