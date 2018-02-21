Spend the Night at the Filming Location of the Original ‘Friday the 13th’

Thanks to the advances of information across the internet, fans have been able to discover the real-life locations behind some of the most famous locales in horror movies. For diehard Friday the 13th fans, not only will you have the opportunity to visit Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick, New Jersey where the original movie was filmed, but you’ll also be able to spend the night, with star Adrienne King in attendance.

The still-active Boy Scout camp is hosting the event as a fundraiser, with the camp normally being closed to the public. The details of the event are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Friday, April 13th, 2018 with special guest Adrienne King:

Morning Tour: 9 AM – 1 PM. $135. Tickets via the lottery process below.

Afternoon Tour: 3 PM – 10 PM. $175. Includes dinner. Tickets via the lottery process below.

VIP Experience: 3 PM – 11 AM. Includes dinner and breakfast. Minimum age 21.

Saturday, April 14th, 2018 with special guest Adrienne King:

Afternoon Tour: 3 PM – 10 PM. $175. Includes dinner. Tickets via the lottery process below.

VIP Experience: 3 PM – 11 AM. Includes dinner and breakfast. Minimum age 21.

Given the number of fans who have expressed interest in the tours, the organization has created the lottery system in hopes of making the process as streamlined as possible. Per the site:

“In order to relieve the stress of the ticketing process for our fans, we will be moving to a simple lottery system for these tours. For a chance at a ticket, please browse to the tickets page and complete the entry form. Names will be randomly chosen and ticket invitations will be sent via email starting on March 5th, 2018. If your name is selected, you’ll have 24 hours to complete your ticket purchase before the invitation expires and is offered to the next randomly chosen name.”

For the truly devoted Friday the 13th fans, the camp is also offering VIP experiences, which sound not to be missed.

“VIP guests will participate in the tour of the camp, have an amazing dinner in our historic dining hall and take part in a first-time-ever special evening activity,” the site reads. “When the rest of the afternoon tour attendees leave, their VIP experience will continue with an overnight stay in our log cabins, breakfast and a once-in-a-lifetime activity in the morning with our special guest. This will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hardcore F13 fans.”

The VIP packages are so exclusive that entries are based on an auction process as opposed to a flat fee.

You can visit Crystal Lake Tours for more information.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]