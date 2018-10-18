Friday the 13th Star Wants Jason to Take on Halloween's Michael Myers

✖

Corey Feldman, who played the role of Tommy Jarvis in 1984's Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and 1985's Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, has an idea for a movie that would pit Jason Voorhees against Halloween's The Shape/Michael Myers, he revealed in a new interview. In addition to a new movie centering on Tommy, Feldman suggested that he and Danielle Harris, who played Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers as well as Annie Brackett in Rob Zombie's Halloween reboot films, could pair up.

From context -- he references playing their '80s characters as adults -- it seems likely Feldman would want Tommy Jarvis to cross over with Jamie. In the current Halloween timeline, that character no longer exists and never did, so such a story would have to revert to the original timeline that ran from 1978 until it was rebooted in 1998's Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later. That revised timeline erased every movie after 1981's Halloween II, establishing a new timeline that ran for about a decade before it was rebooted for the Zombie movies. After two Rob Zombie Halloween movies, his plans for more were aborted, and 2018's Halloween brought back Jamie Lee Curtis again as Laurie Strode and erased all of the continuity, going all the way back to the original 1978 Halloween.

"I got a call from New Line who said, 'We want to meet with you and talk to you about doing a Friday the 13th thing, do you have any thoughts?'" Feldman told Dread Central. "And based on that early idea [I had for Jason vs Michael Myers], I said 'Well, yeah, I like the idea of Jason coming back and looking for Tommy Jarvis and having the whole H20 kind of vibe.' Where it would be me coming back playing the original character for the first time as an adult and the fight between Tommy and Jason. So like do Tommy vs Jason....Or you could add another layer to it and you could bring in Danielle [Harris] from Halloween, and she could reprise her role as an adult, and I could reprise my role as an adult, and how cool would that be? Is that not the wet dream of every horror movie fan from the 80s?"

