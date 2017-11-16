Funko’s Dart Nesting Plush Is the Best Stranger Thing

There have been many Stranger Things products released since the debut of Season 2 on Netflix, but Funko has really raised the bar with their Dart nesting doll SuperCute plush. In terms of sheer strangeness, it can’t be beat.

Dart starts as a small 1-inch pollywog, then becomes 2-inch slug, and finally a 9-inch tall Demodog. Each stage of Dart fits inside the other. Outstanding! This thing can have all of the nougat it wants. Unfortunately, Dart would probably be disappointed with the 3 Musketters bars of today. The ones with the white wrappers were so much better back in the day. Still, you can order your very own Dart SuperCute plush right here. Shipping is slated for April, but you’ll probably want to jump on this one sooner rather than later.

In addition to the Dart plush, Funko also announced a Dart Demodog Pop figure which is available to order here (includes a 1-in-6 chase version). Rounding out the list is a 6″ version of the original Demogorgon.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for an 8-bit Pop version of the Demogorgon to arrive at Target in November. Hot Topic will get a Pop figure of Dustin with Dart in November, and BoxLunch will get Eleven with her Punk look in December.