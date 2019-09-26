Funko’s Sparkly Diamond Collection Coraline Pop Launches Tonight

Funko’s first Pop figures based on the beloved stop-motion film Coraline (which is based on a novel of the same name by the beloved Neil Gaiman) launched exactly a year ago. Tonight, a sparkly Diamond Collection version of the original Coraline Pop figure is dropping, and we have all of the info you need to grab one.

The Diamond Collection Coraline Funko Pop figure will be available to order online right here at Hot Topic starting tonight, September 26th/27th between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). The release is part of a range of new Coraline fashions and accessories that hit Hot Topic in recent weeks.

Note that the Diamond Collection Coraline figure should be trickling out to brick-and-mortar Hot Topic stores starting today, but if you can’t get there or don’t want to risk missing it, tonight’s launch is a sure bet. If it sells out, you’ll be able to find them here on eBay.

The rest of the Coraline Funko collection includes Coraline with her cat, Coraline in a raincoat (a 1-in-6 chase variant features Coraline in a raincoat and hat), Other Mother, Mr. Bobinsky with his mouse, and a doll version of Coraline with button eyes and string hair. You can order / pre-order all of these Pop figures here.

If you’re unfamiliar with Coraline, the official description reads:

Coraline Jones is a girl of 11 who is feisty, curious, and adventurous beyond her years. She and her parents have just relocated from Michigan to Oregon. Missing her friends and finding her parents to be distracted by their work, Coraline tries to find some excitement in her new environment. Coraline seriously doubts that her new home can provide anything truly intriguing to her, but it does; she uncovers a secret door in the house. Walking through the door and then venturing through an eerie passageway, she discovers an alternate version of her life and existence.

