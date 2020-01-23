Funko’s Edgar Allan Poe With Skull Pop Figure is Live

At this point Funko has released three Pop figures based on Edgar Allan Poe – the iconic writer of macabre poems and short stories such as The Tell-Tale Heart, The Pit and the Pendulum, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Raven.

The first two figures were Books-A-Million exclusives featuring Poe holding a book and a Raven. Those figures can still be ordered here. The latest figure is the first wide release Edgar Allan Poe Pop figure and features the author holding a skull. Pre-orders for this new version are available here at Entertainment Earth (shipping slated for April) and here on Amazon (shipping slated for May). Edgar Allan Poe joins several other icons that got the Funko Pop figure treatment yesterday. The list includes Marilyn Monroe, Guy Fieri, Yoda, and Farrah Fawcett.

