Funko’s IT: Chapter Two Pop Figures Include a 10-Inch Pennywise and Dog Tongue

Funko has just announced a big wave of new Pop figures for the upcoming Stephen King horror film sequel IT CHAPTER TWO. The crown jewel of the lineup is this 10-inch Pop of Pennywise holding a boat, but there are also a series of standard Pennywise Pop figures and Mystery Minis that appear to include some minor spoilers, so be warned…

Still with us? The rest of the Pop lineup includes Pennywise with open arms, Pennywise with a balloon, and Pennywise with a “dog tongue” (prepare yourself for that scene). All of these Pop figures and the standard Mystery Minis / Pop Keychains mentioned below are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for July.

As far as exclusive It: Chapter Two Pop figures are concerned, look for Pennywise holidng other stuff like a skateboard (Hot Topic), Pennywise with a hat (FYE), and Pennywise holding a blade (Walmart).

The standard Mystery Minis lineup includes Pennywise with open arms, Pennywise with Derry balloons, Pennywise with a dog tongue, Pennywise with a beaver hat, Georgie as a zombie, Henry Bowers, Dean, Bill Denbrough, Ben Hanscom, Stanley Uris, Mike Hanlon, Eddie Kaspbrak, Richie Tozier, Beverly Marsh and Young Henry Bowers.

A Hot Topic Mystery Mini series includes Pennywise with a skateboard, Dean without a hood and Bill with the bloody boat. A Walmart Mystery Mini series will include Pennywise with a blade, Ben with “Home at Last” and bloody Beverly Marsh.

The Pop Keychain lineup includes Pennywise with a beaver hat, a Pop! Keychain Pennywise with open arms and a Pop Keychain of Pennywise with a dog tongue. A Pop Keychain of Pennywise with a skateboard will be available as a Walmart exclusive.

IT CHAPTER TWO is slated to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.

