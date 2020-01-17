Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Finn Wolfhard Whispers a Spoiler

Finn Wolfhard hints he’ll suit up with a Proton Pack in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, where Wolfhard’s Trevor is the latest to drive a now rusty Ecto-1. When the family of late founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) relocate to a quiet Oklahoma town, gearhead Trevor and sister Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) uncover their grandfather’s dusted busting equipment, including a ghost trap and a Proton Pack. It’s not long before science-minded Phoebe is firing the pack’s Proton Stream (risking total protonic reversal at high speeds) from the Ecto-1’s gunner seat — but will Trevor get his own nuclear-powered apparatus?

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Wolfhard told ET Canada when promoting new horror movie The Turning. Asked if his wielding a Proton Pack is a secret, a grinning Wolfhard answered, “It might be. I think it is. Totally, yeah, it’s a total secret. I’m like, ‘Is it a secret?’ Yeah, no, it is.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When interviewer Keshia Chanté noted Wolfhard’s body language seemed to indicate he does use the equipment, his Turning co-star Brooklynn Prince urged him to whisper the answer. After whispering “yeah,” Wolfhard added, “No, I’m not actually gonna say it. It’s fine. I didn’t actually say it. But maybe, I don’t know.”

Producer Dan Aykroyd — who reprises his original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II role alongside returning co-stars Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Bill Murray — earlier said director Jason Reitman’s “beautiful, heartfelt” script, penned with co-writer Gil Kenan (Monster House), “takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation.”

“It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters,” Aykroyd said on The Greg Hill Show. “It was really exciting working around this new idea, a new take on the story which Jason — who’s a really incredible and fine filmmaker — came up with. So I’m pretty excited. You never know in the film business. Nobody knows about anything. ‘Nobody knows nothing,’ as the great writer William Goldman said. Nobody knows anything, you don’t know what’s going to be a hit or not. But I have really good feelings for this, just because of the quality of the stars we’ve got there.”

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Also starring Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd, Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters July 10.