Full Ghostbusters: Afterlife Home Video Details Revealed

Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally landed in theaters last month after being delayed by more than a year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and now its home video release is right around the corner, hitting Digital HD in January and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD in February. In addition to the exciting sequel being available on home video, the upcoming release also brings with it a variety of special features that dive deep into how the adventure was brought to life, as well as the film also being included in the upcoming Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection. Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits Digital HD on January 4, 2022 and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 1, 2022.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The home video special features are as follows:

We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed

Ghostbusters: A Look Back

A Look Ahead



Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life

The Gearhead’s Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets

Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife

Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?

Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife



Word came earlier this month that the Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection would also be hitting shelves in February, with the set initially being met with mixed reactions. The set was announced as containing Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, while there was no word on why the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot was absent from an “ultimate” set. The prevailing theory was that this entry was omitted as it didn’t connect to the events of the other three films, whereas other fans thought this was a slight on the franchise to not include the popular film in a set claiming to be an “ultimate collection.”

Even director of the 2016 reboot Paul Feig expressed his disappointment with the set, sharing on Twitter, “Um …[Sony Pictures], I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill [Murray], Dan [Aykroyd], and Ernie [Hudson] were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters 👻❤️”

Since that initial announcement, Sony revealed that the 2016 reboot would also be included in the set, but only as a Digital HD download and without earning a physical disc.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife lands on Digital HD on January 4, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 1, 2022.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.