Watch Ghostbusters’ Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman Experience the Film’s Maze at Halloween Horror Nights

In the decades since its debut, Ghostbusters has amassed millions of fans around the world, thanks to its embrace of a terrifying storyline and injection of hilarious characters. At Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando, fans have been given the opportunity to step into the world of the film with an all-new maze, which original director Ivan Reitman and star Dan Aykroyd experienced for themselves at the event’s opening. Check out how the series veterans handle the experience in the video above and visit Halloween Horror Nights for yourself, which runs select nights now through November 3rd.

Per press release, “Ghostbusters has entertained generations with its comedic yet frightening tale of four paranormal investigators on their quest to eradicate supernatural threats from creating chaos throughout New York City. As the film marks its milestone 35th anniversary, guests will have the unique opportunity to live the action and terrifying scares they have seen in the hit film when it comes to life at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando.

“In each maze, guests will follow in the footsteps of the Ghostbusters – Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston – as they venture through artfully recreated scenes from the film, including the firehouse, New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer, as an army of ghoulish spirits, hideous specters and ectoplasm-dripping phantasms attack from every corner. As they delve deeper into the maze, guests will come face-to-face with an array of paranormal creatures, from the voracious Slimer to the all-powerful Gozer the Gozerian and in its ultimate destructor form – the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, to brave the demonic spirits and survive the night.”

The Ghostbusters franchise is just as popular as ever, thanks in large part to the series’ revival with a 2016 reboot. Luckily, this maze isn’t the only franchise experience fans can look forward to, as Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason, is currently shooting a third film in the original franchise, which will include Aykroyd.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared when the project was announced earlier this year. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase select tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

