Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection Trailer Teases New Looks at Deleted Scenes

Hitting shelves next month is the impressive Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection, a home video release for the beloved franchise that brings with it a number of special features, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and previously unseen deleted scenes. In honor of the upcoming set, a trailer for the collection has been unveiled, which gives us some of our first glimpses at never-before-seen sequences that didn’t make it into the final cuts of any of the films. While Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife all include physical Blu-ray discs and impressive supplemental materials, the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters is only included as a Digital HD release. The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection hits shelves on February 1st.
The Ghostbusters Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Collection, featuring I, II, Afterlife, 20+ hours of bonus features, AND a reprint of the rare 1985 book Making Ghostbusters, arrives 2/1.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Special features for the films are as follows:
Ghostbusters (1984)
- NEW: Rare 114-minute Preview Cut of the Film (in Standard Definition) – an unearthed early cut of the film with alternate takes, additional scenes, early effects, and more. A unique must-see experience for any Ghostbusters fan! With optional commentary by Associate Producer Joe Medjuck and Editor Sheldon Kahn.
- NEW: “Reitman Squared” Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman
- NEW: Dana’s Lost Auditions – eight auditions for the role of Dana Barrett, featuring Denise Crosby, Kelly LeBrock, and more! Special thanks to Brandon Kleyla
- NEW: Ghostbusters: Behind Closed Doors Documentary – a 90-minute documentary about the making of Ghostbusters and the history of the franchise!
- NEW: Ghostbusters Dailies – over an hour of raw dailies, encompassing 7 scenes from the film
- NEW: Full TV Broadcast Version of the Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes
- 16 Deleted Scenes
- TV Commercial from the Film + Commercial Outtakes
- 1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel
- “A Moment With the Stars” Original EPK Featurette
- 1984 Featurette
- SFX Team Featurette
- Cast and Crew Featurette
- Who You Gonna Call: A Ghostbusters Retrospective
- Ecto-1: Resurrecting the Classic Car
- Ruth Oliver’s Library Ghost Scream Test
- Multi-Angle Explorations
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Photo Galleries
- “Ghostbusters” Music Video by Ray Parker, Jr.
- Theatrical Trailers & Promo
Ghostbusters II (1989)
- NEW: “Reitman Squared” Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman
- NEW: 19 Deleted Scenes – a collection of never-before-seen deleted scenes!
- NEW: Ghostbusters II Soundtrack Promo – a scene from the film with commentary from composer Randy Edelman
- NEW: Full TV Broadcast Version of the Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes
- 7 Additional Deleted Scenes
- The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II – June 1989
- Time Is But A Window: Ghostbusters II and Beyond
- Ghostbusters II Original EPK
- “On Our Own” Music Video by Bobby Brown
- Theatrical Trailers
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)
- We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed
- Ghostbusters: A Look Back
- A Look Ahead
- Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life
- The Gearhead’s Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets
- Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife
- Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?
- Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Jason’s Sneak Peek from Set (Box set exclusive)
- Theatrical Trailers (Box Set Exclusive)
The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection hits shelves on February 1st. Pre-orders are live on Amazon and at Best Buy now.
Will you be adding the set to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.