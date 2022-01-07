Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection Trailer Teases New Looks at Deleted Scenes

Hitting shelves next month is the impressive Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection, a home video release for the beloved franchise that brings with it a number of special features, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and previously unseen deleted scenes. In honor of the upcoming set, a trailer for the collection has been unveiled, which gives us some of our first glimpses at never-before-seen sequences that didn’t make it into the final cuts of any of the films. While Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife all include physical Blu-ray discs and impressive supplemental materials, the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters is only included as a Digital HD release. The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection hits shelves on February 1st.

The Ghostbusters Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Collection, featuring I, II, Afterlife, 20+ hours of bonus features, AND a reprint of the rare 1985 book Making Ghostbusters, arrives 2/1.

Special features for the films are as follows:

Ghostbusters (1984)

NEW: Rare 114-minute Preview Cut of the Film (in Standard Definition) – an unearthed early cut of the film with alternate takes, additional scenes, early effects, and more. A unique must-see experience for any Ghostbusters fan! With optional commentary by Associate Producer Joe Medjuck and Editor Sheldon Kahn.

NEW: “Reitman Squared” Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman

NEW: Dana’s Lost Auditions – eight auditions for the role of Dana Barrett, featuring Denise Crosby, Kelly LeBrock, and more! Special thanks to Brandon Kleyla

NEW: Ghostbusters: Behind Closed Doors Documentary – a 90-minute documentary about the making of Ghostbusters and the history of the franchise!

NEW: Ghostbusters Dailies – over an hour of raw dailies, encompassing 7 scenes from the film

NEW: Full TV Broadcast Version of the Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes

16 Deleted Scenes

TV Commercial from the Film + Commercial Outtakes

1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel

“A Moment With the Stars” Original EPK Featurette

1984 Featurette

SFX Team Featurette

Cast and Crew Featurette

Who You Gonna Call: A Ghostbusters Retrospective

Ecto-1: Resurrecting the Classic Car

Ruth Oliver’s Library Ghost Scream Test

Multi-Angle Explorations

Storyboard Comparisons

Photo Galleries

“Ghostbusters” Music Video by Ray Parker, Jr.

Theatrical Trailers & Promo

Ghostbusters II (1989)

NEW: “Reitman Squared” Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman

NEW: 19 Deleted Scenes – a collection of never-before-seen deleted scenes!

NEW: Ghostbusters II Soundtrack Promo – a scene from the film with commentary from composer Randy Edelman

NEW: Full TV Broadcast Version of the Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes

7 Additional Deleted Scenes

The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II – June 1989

Time Is But A Window: Ghostbusters II and Beyond

Ghostbusters II Original EPK

“On Our Own” Music Video by Bobby Brown

Theatrical Trailers

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed

Ghostbusters: A Look Back

A Look Ahead

Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life

The Gearhead’s Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets

Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife

Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?

Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jason’s Sneak Peek from Set (Box set exclusive)

Theatrical Trailers (Box Set Exclusive)

The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection hits shelves on February 1st. Pre-orders are live on Amazon and at Best Buy now.

