‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ Gets Full-Length Trailer

Hitting theaters on November 9th is the adaptation of the novel The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the fourth book in the Millennium series created by author Stieg Larsson. An all-new trailer for the film has debuted, which you can watch above.

A new Dragon Tattoo story comes to the screen starring Claire Foy (The Crown) as Lisbeth Salander, the fierce, outcast vigilante defender from the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson, in The Girl in the Spider’s Web. A first-time adaptation of the recent global bestseller, the film is directed by Fede Alvarez, the director of 2016’s breakout thriller Don’t Breathe; the screenplay adaptation is by Jay Basu & Fede Alvarez and Steven Knight.

Foy is the third actress to take on the role of Salander, with Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara having previously portrayed the character.

Rapace played Salander for a trilogy of films, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest. With Larsson having passed away in 2004, this was seemingly the end of the line for Salander’s journeys, until David Lagercrantz penned a fourth and fifth book in the series.

In 2011, director David Fincher delivered audiences his take on the original novel, which failed to resonate with audiences, seemingly bringing this version of the material to an end. This new film, however, will seemingly be in line with that narrative, though with a different lead performer.

Earlier this year, Foy detailed how her approach to the iconic character would be different from her predecessors.

“In the first three books, you’re getting her life story, and how she frees herself from the shackles of being a ward of the state. The fourth book is a different story, in a way,” Foy told Yahoo! Movies. “It’s the same character, but you’re not joining a Lisbeth who is still dealing with that part of her life. The story we tell, especially in the beginning of the film, is, ‘What does she do now? What’s her purpose?’ I’m excited for people to see it; we’re not trying to make it like anything else [in the series], but we’re also not trying to make it wildly different. We’re just trying to be truthful to the story.”

Check out The Girl in the Spider’s Web when it lands in theaters on November 9th.

