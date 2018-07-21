‘Glass’ Comic-Con Movie Poster Revealed

Following the debut of the first trailer for Glass, legendary comic book artist Alex Ross debuted a poster for the film depicting the movie’s heroes and potential villains. Additionally, the artist mentioned that attendees at San Diego Comic-Con could get their own free poster at his booth, or a poster would be included if you purchased something from his website. Check out the impressive poster below.

The #GlassMovie poster is here! Stop by Booth #2415 to see the original painting and get a free Glass movie poster when you scan your badge. Can’t make it to the con? Shop online and get a free #Glass poster with any order — today only! Don’t miss out: https://t.co/B1iSQ998WT pic.twitter.com/dWJRRCSSO6 — Alex Ross (@thealexrossart) July 21, 2018

The upcoming film serves as a sequel to both last year’s Split and the 2000 film Unbreakable, in which comic books served as an integral theme.

In Unbreakable, Bruce Willis starred as David Dunn, a man who survived a horrific train derailment without a single scratch, despite everyone else on the train being killed. This led to the unlikely friendship with Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price, who suffered from a condition in which he had incredibly brittle bones, resulting in frequent fractures.

Price was a rabid comic book collector who took his obsession with superheroes too far, believing that, given his fragile condition, someone must exist with the opposite condition. This belief resulted in Price regularly creating horrible disasters in hopes of finding someone impervious to injury.

Unbreakable featured artwork by Ross, though it debuted at a time when the general public wasn’t nearly as passionate about comic books as they are now. The pairing of Ross and Glass makes perfect sense, giving fans the impressive poster above.

Synopsis: “M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Joining the all-star cast are Unbreakable’s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their roles as Dunn’s son and Price’s mother, as well as Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story series).“

Glass hits theaters on January 18, 2019.

