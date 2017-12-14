Iconic ‘Unbreakable’ Location Being Revisited in ‘Glass’

M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, the sequel to both Split and 2000’s Unbreakable, has completed principal photography, with the comic book store Ontario St. Comics confirming that it served as a filming location for the new film. Fans of the series are sure to recognize the location, as it was the setting of a pivotal scene featuring Samuel L. Jackson‘s “Mr. Glass.”

In Unbreakable, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) survived a terrible train accident in which he emerged without a scratch. Elijah Price (Jackson) befriended Dunn, hoping to help him discover how he was able to survive the incident. Audiences eventually learned that, while Dunn couldn’t be hurt, Price had incredibly fragile bones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point in the film, Price travels to a comic book store and comes across an issue of “Sentryman.” The discovery of this comic helps motivates Price’s action throughout the rest of the film.

“Since we were part of the original movie, Unbreakable, when Samuel L. Jackson was here knocking comics off a rack from his wheelchair, I guess we were a natural choice since it’s a combined sequel between Unbreakable and Split,” store owner Bill Fink told Star News Philly. “I guess they wanted to come back to some things from Unbreakable and pay homage or add a blast from the past to combine the two movies.”

In the years since its release, the comic book store has happily reminded fans that it was the filming location for Unbreakable, which required some modifications for the scenes filmed for Glass.

“We had a big Unbreakable banner and we had to take that down obviously,” Fink pointed out. “The big, plastic inflatable Spider-Man that you see in Unbreakable, we actually took him down and cleaned him up. He’d been up there for about 20 years or so, so we had to remove all the dust from him. And, we had to remove our cardboard stand-up of Nick Fury. That would be weird to have a picture of Samuel L. Jackson as another character in the movie.”

Fink even confessed that one of his most prized possessions in the store is the comic featured in the movie, which has been proudly on display in the store for 17 years.

It’s unclear at this time how the location factors into the upcoming film, but we could assume that, with the film based heavily on superhero mythology, a character will attempt to learn a weakness in either Mr. Glass or James McAvoy‘s “Horde” character by visiting the store.

Glass will be in theaters on January 18, 2019.

[H/T Star News Philly]