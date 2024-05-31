Goosebumps Season 2 Full Cast Confirmed

The second season of Goosebumps is growing its cast. On Friday, Disney+ announced that the series has added six more, rounding out the cast for the series. Joining the Season 2 Goosebumps cast are Arjun Athlaye (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Eloise Payet (The End of the Party), Christopher Paul Richards (The Kids Are Alright), Kyra Tantao (Zombies 3), Stony Blyden (American Born Chinese), and Sakina Jaffrey (Billions). All six are described by Deadline as coming on in recurring roles.

The six will join the previously announced cast of series regulars which includes David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel. It was also previously announced that Season 2 of Goosebumps will not be a direct continuation of the first season of the series, but will instead shift the series into an anthology, featuring new characters dealing with otherworldly events. Here's how Season 2 is described: "Season 2 will follow teenage siblings who discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

"Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series' chills, thrills, heart, and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television's most-watched shows of last year," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, shared "We can't wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two."

"We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast, and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine's iconic world," Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added. "Like when you cracked open a new book in the 'Goosebumps' series, we can't wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey."

Goosebumps Season 1's Cliffhanger to Be Resolved in a New Book

While Season 2 will feature an all-new story and characters, Season 1's cliffhanger will get resolved in a new young adult Goosebumps novelization from Scholastic. Set to be released on October 1st and written by Kate Howard, Goosebumps: The Haunting Returns will be a novelization of the first season of the Disney+ series in which readers will "discover what happens to Isaiah, Margot, Nathan, and the rest of the folks in Port Lawrence in this official Goosebumps novel based on the hit Disney+ series!"

Per the official description, "thirty years ago, Harold Biddle died in a tragic accident — but there's more to the story. Now, the teenage kids of Harold's classmates are determined to find out what happened to him all those years ago…as long as Harold's spirit doesn't exact his revenge first! But Harold Biddle isn't the only monster roaming the streets of Port Lawrence. From doppelgangers to haunted books and one creepy dummy, Isaiah, Margot, James, and the rest of their friends have to fight to stay alive or risk becoming monsters themselves! This official novel tells the story of Season 1 of the hit series — plus additional scenes and information not seen on the show, including resolving the show's cliffhanger ending!"