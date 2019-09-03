Gretel And Hansel Poster Released

The story of Hansel and Gretel has been told in many ways over the years, both in book and movie form, but the latest iteration of the classic Grimms’ Fairy Tale is looking to carve out its own path. The new film is titled Gretel & Hansel, and will put IT and IT: Chapter 2 star Sophia Lillis in the starring role as Gretel as she leads her brother Hansel out into the dark wood in search of food and work. Unfortunately for them, they end up stumbling upon something else entirely, or should we say someone else, a presence described as a “nexus of terrifying evil”.

Sounds spooky, and the official poster doesn’t do much to get rid of that eerie feeling, as we see an odd-looking house in the middle of the dark wood with a shadowed figure standing in the doorway. This would seem to be the source of that terrifying nexus of evil and is far from the gingerbread-style house that other versions of the story include.

This also seems much different in tone than the last iteration of the classic tale Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, which starred Gemma Arterton and Jeremy Renner, as that version was more of a stylized action-comedy, though it did have its dark moments.

“These woods are hungry… Prepare for a terrifying new vision of a classic fairy tale,” the tweet reads. “@sophialillis (IT) stars in Gretel and Hansel, in theaters everywhere this Winter. #FollowTheCrumbs #GretelAndHansel”

Gretel & Hansel is directed by Oz Perkins and written by Rob Hayes, with Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher executive producing and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger producing. The movie stars Lillis, Sammy Leakey, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, and Charles Babalola, and you can check out the official description below.

“A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.”

Gretel & Hansel hits theaters on January 31st, 2020.

