‘Halloween’ Director Admits Interest in Reviving ‘Critters’ or ‘Ghoulies’ Franchise

Who’s up for a reboot of the ’80s schlock horror franchises The Ghoulies or Critters?

If you raised your hand, well, congratulations! You have something in common with Halloween revival director David Gordon Green.

“I’d like to make a little Critters/Ghoulies movie,” Green said during a Reddit AMA with the film’s co-writer, Danny McBride.

McBride, for his part, added that as a kid, he asked his parents for The Goonies for Christmas and got Ghoulies instead, a common but potentially traumatizing mistake.

In terms of narrative mistakes, though, it will at least be easier to bring a Ghoulies or Critters series back without getting the continuity all tangled up than it was with Halloween, which had to throw most of the films out the window.

The narratives of each entry in the Halloween franchise is more straightforward than other familiar horror series, though it features one of the more confusing overall timelines when all sequels are considered.

After the first Halloween II, the series deviated from the mythology of the masked Michael Myers completely, kicking off a potential new timeline. Fans were perplexed by the absence of the killer in Halloween III: Season of the Witch, resulting in the fourth film in the series acting as a continuation of Halloween II. This timeline continued up through 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, which negated the events of the three prior films. The new, third timeline concluded with Halloween: Resurrection.

In 2007, Rob Zombie directed a reboot of the original concept, which was popular enough to earn a sequel. Despite earning an initial positive response, this fourth timeline never continued past the second film.

This year’s sequel ignores the events of all the films in the series, with the exception of the original, creating a fifth timeline.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the franchise for her fifth portrayal of Laurie Strode in the series, with the actress previously sharing that, while the film is officially a sequel, it feels like a reboot of sorts.

