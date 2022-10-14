Halloween Ends Star Teases More Backstory for Corey's Mom in Deleted Scenes

With Halloween Ends finally out in theaters and streaming on Peacock, audiences have gotten to dive into all of the film's mysteries, though with how much time has passed since the film was initially conceived, audiences have wondered about what scenes might have been changed or been omitted, with star Rohan Campbell confirming there were more scenes involving his character Corey's mother. The film shows that the relationship between the pair is troubled, to say the least, but it sounds as though there were other versions of this story that more explicitly showcased the extent of the bizarre treatment Corey received from his mom. Halloween Ends is out now in theaters and on Peacock.

"You should've seen the drafts. Corey is tortured by this woman because of how much she loves him," Campbell confirmed with Variety. "That homelife stuff had a deep, deep, deep pool to it that we dove into."

In the theatrical cut of the film, Corey's mom plays a very protective role over him, which comes across as controlling abuse. However, at one point in the film, his mother slaps him out of anger, only to then apologize and kiss him on the lips, amplifying just how bizarre their connection is. Because of this, some fans have likened the events of Halloween Ends to those of Rob Zombie's reboot of Halloween, which explored a different origin for Michael Myers and the implication that the trauma he suffered inspired revenge in him.

This isn't the only change the film went through, as director David Gordon Green previously revealed that, following test screenings for early versions of the movie, he went on to include a somber finale to the experience.

"We were trying to do a little bit more of a modest, intimate ending. [Halloween] Kills was big and expansive and super noisy and aggressive, almost like an action movie at points, and I wanted this to return to the simple dramatic roots," Green revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "But then there were times when I thought it just didn't play big enough and I wanted some scope to it. We wanted something more grand, and [that became] the procession sequence. So the actual ending of the movie we came up with this summer, like two months ago, after we screened it a few times."

Halloween Ends is out now in theaters and on Peacock.

What did you think of the characters in the film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!