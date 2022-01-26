Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Michael Myers Survivors in Set Photo

Production has officially begun on Halloween Ends, the third and seemingly final movie in David Gordon Green’s latest additions to the long-running slasher franchise. Series star Jamie Lee Curtis has already shared one photo of her character Laurie Strode’s new look for the sequel but now the actress has revealed another image from the set showing off the reunion of not only her iconic final girl but two other survivors. Featured in the image with Curtis are returning stars Andi Matichak, who plays Curtis’ granddaughter on scree, Allyson, and original film star Kyle Richards who reprises her role of Lindsey Wallace from Halloween (1978) and Halloween Kills.

“TOGETHER TILL THE END! LINDSEY• LAURIE• ALLYSON,” Curtis wrote on Instagram, adding the film’s release date of “10🔪14🔪2022.” For fans that don’t recall, all three of the women pictured have come face to face with the boogeyman, Michael Myers, in this branch of the Halloween timeline. Curtis’ Strode and Richards’ Wallace were there for “the night he came home” in the original movie with the former taking a knife to the stomach from the killer in the 2018 sequel and the later fighting him off in a park while he attacked some trick or treaters. Suffice to say, there’s a lot of history with the killer between these three, and if the title carries as much finality as it seems to he could be in trouble.

It’s worth noting that initially Halloween Ends was not going to include Richards’ Lindsey Wallace character but she in-fact lobbied to have the script re-written so she could make an appearance. The actress herself confirmed the news after she survived Halloween Kills, telling Variety : “When my character didn’t die, I was like, ‘Uhh, hello!’”

After the success of the 2018 Halloween movie, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse quickly worked on deals for a follow-up with director David Gordon Green lobbying for two sequels (which at one point would have shot back-to-back) that would be released a year apart.

The 2018 Halloween movie became the highest grossing slasher movie of all-time when it was released, bringing in over $255 million worldwide with last year’s Halloween Kills bringing in over $130 million globally. One might look at those numbers and think of the follow-up as failure by comparison but it was still released amid a global pandemic and also day-and-date on Peacock at no additional cost. All that is to say that the bet on two sequels to the 2018 movie has already paid off.

Halloween Ends is scheduled to lands in theaters on October 14th.