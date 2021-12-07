This year was initially slated to see the release of Halloween Ends, but the coronavirus pandemic ended up delaying the development of the franchise, with the final installment in the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of Michael Myers films now expected to hit theaters next October. While the filmmakers involved have previously noted that the script hasn’t changed much due to the delays, Variety confirms today that the script has been rewritten to allow Kyle Richards to return to the series to reprise her role of Lindsey Wallace. This might not come as a complete surprise, given that Lindsey survived her encounter with Michael Myers, though it shows that the filmmakers were impressed by what Richards brought to the character and to the sequel. Halloween Ends is slated to hit theaters on October 14, 2022.

“When my character didn’t die, I was like, ‘Uhh, hello!’” Richards joked while talking to the outlet.

Richards first played Lindsey in the 1978 Halloween, in which she played a young girl that Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode was babysitting on that fateful night. Richards noted that she hopes the upcoming film will allow the opportunity to share a scene with her former co-star.

“The last movie, I saw Jamie on the set, but we didn’t have stuff together. So I’m really hoping that there is more stuff together,” the actor admitted. “I can’t talk about any storylines, but all I can say is that we start filming in January, and I’m so excited to return with Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green.”

Producer Jason Blum added, “We are thrilled that Kyle will be reprising her role in Halloween Ends. The return of iconic characters in Halloween Kills was really important to David Gordon Green. And he took great pains to bring back the original actors when he could.”

It’s unknown how drastically the new script will differ from the original, but producer Ryan Freimann previously implied the core storyline hadn’t changed during the production delays.

“It’s pretty much on track with where it was,” Freimann confirmed with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “David’s got his … He’s such a creative force, that now he’s doing The Exorcist and he’s got a Hellraiser TV series. The floodgates of horror are open to him, so I think he also has his convictions and I think that he knows the general direction he’s sailing the ship.”

He continued, “So, are we going to avoid little things here and there? Yes. Has it given us time to reflect on things? Yes. And, in some ways, it might be good, and hopefully not … Because I know sometimes when I sit with things for too long, you can juggle them to death, instead of just going with your gut. But to answer your question succinctly, it’s more or less the same thing we’ve had going along.”

Halloween Ends is expected to hit theaters on October 14, 2022.

