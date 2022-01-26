Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Confirms Another Cameo

The 2018 Halloween was a significant experience for a number of reasons, one of which being that it marked the return of actor Nick Castle for the first time since the original 1978 film, in which he performed a majority of the masked Michael Myers’ scenes. His 2018 appearance was a brief cameo, while also having provided the character’s breathing sound effects, with James Jude Courtney taking over the more physical duties. Castle himself recently confirmed that he will be returning to the franchise for another cameo in Halloween Ends, with Courtney once again embodying the masked murderer for the sequel. Halloween Ends is currently slated to hit theaters on October 14th.

“Unfortunately,this and other recent articles on the production of Halloween Ends mistakenly think I am playing Michael Myers,” Castle shared on Twitter. “The talented James Jude Courtney will once again play MM.I’ll have a fun cameo but let’s give credit where credit is due.”

Castle wasn’t the only member of the original Halloween team to return for the 2018 sequel, as director John Carpenter served as a producer while star Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role of Laurie Strode. However, both Carpenter and Curtis had been involved in subsequent films in various capacities, while Castle’s return to the series was the first in 40 years.

While many regard Halloween as one of the best slashers of all time, it had incredibly humble beginnings, which was evident in the hiring of Castle. Being a friend of Carpenter’s, Castle was interested in becoming a filmmaker himself, with Carpenter offering him the chance to play the masked Michael Myers if only to get a more intimate look at how films were made. The opportunity might have merely been a chance for Castle to develop his career, but many fans of the franchise think his specific choices in body language would go on to define the presence of Michael Myers.

Ahead of the release of Halloween Kills, Castle had confirmed he was returning for another cameo in that picture, in addition to providing the sounds of Myers’ breathing. He did note, however, that his appearance in the film was ultimately cut from the theatrical release, though it can be witnessed in the video at the top of the page. Fans will surely be crossing their fingers that Castle’s cameo, whatever it might be, will end up in the final cut of Halloween Ends.

