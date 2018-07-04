Three Indicted in Violent Kidnapping of ‘Halloween’ Franchise Star

Starring in a horror film often means that violent acts are only a thing of fiction, but for star of Halloween: Resurrection Daisy McCrackin and actor Joseph Capone, a horrifying real-life encounter was far more terrifying than anything depicted in the film.

In May of 2017, McCrackin and Capone were abducted from McCrackin’s home, with prosecutors alleging that two suspects pistol-whipped Capone and forced him into a vehicle, while McCrackin was also forced into the vehicle. Both victims had black hoods placed over their heads while they were transported to a new location.

The suspects, Keith Stewart and Johntae Jones, reportedly took the duo to Jones’ home in Compton, California, where Capone was stripped naked and forced into a bathtub where he was held for 30 hours without food. The actor was also reportedly beaten, punched, and kicked during his attempts to protect McCrackin.

Jones and suspect Amber Neal reportedly took McCrackin to multiple Bank of America locations where she was forced to withdraw $100 before she was also forced to write a check to Neal for $10,000. The trio also allegedly stole the actress’ 2011 Lexus.

McCrackin was then dropped off at her home, affording her the opportunity to contact the authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the three suspects had been apprehended earlier this week. Jones is being held on $3 million bail, Stewart is being held on $2 million bail, and Neal is being held on $1 million bail. If convicted, the suspects face life in jail.

The 2002 horror film was a notable entry in the Halloween saga for effectively ending a storyline that started in the original 1978 film. Jamie Lee Curtis starred as Laurie Strode in the first two films, though opted to pass on subsequent sequels. The actress returned for Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, which breathed some life into the franchise.

H20‘s success led to Resurrection, which saw the demise of Laurie Strode at the hands of her long-lost brother Michael Myers. A familial connection was the motivating factor behind the character’s murders throughout the franchise, with Resurrection seeing that point of mythology coming to an end.

In 2007, filmmaker Rob Zombie offered a fresh take on the core concept, delivering audiences an all-new film that was disconnected from all previous entries in the series. That film earned one follow-up.

The next film in the franchise is set after the events of the original film and ignores all sequels. The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

