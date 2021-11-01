Halloween Kills: Michael Myers Actor Shows Off Behind-the-Scenes Look at Brutal Opening Sequence

Throughout most of the Halloween franchise, Michael Myers’ murders have been carried out thanks to him stalking the shadows, but in Halloween Kills, fans are given a ruthless sequence in which he mows down a group of firefighters responding to the inferno set by Laurie Strode, making for arguably one of the most violent encounters depicted in the entire franchise. James Jude Courtney, who plays the masked murderer in the film, recently took to Twitter to show off a behind-the-scenes look at how the sequence was choreographed, giving audiences a new appreciation for the scene. Halloween Kills is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

“Props to stunt coordinator Airon Armstrong and his insanely talented and professional crew!” Courtney captioned the video showcasing the stunts of the sequence.

https://twitter.com/jamesjcourtney/status/1455208949888790528

In the finished film, the sequence lasts multiple minutes, with the action slowed down and multiple angles used to capture the entire ordeal from start to finish. Courtney’s video, however, breaks down all of the action in the sequence to just 20 seconds, highlighting the impact that editing and multiple angles can have on such intense choreography.

The new film is described, “Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.”

Halloween Kills took a page from 1981’s Halloween II by picking up almost immediately after where the previous film left off, though director David Gordon Green has already confirmed that the upcoming Halloween Ends, which is expected to shoot in the coming months for an October 14, 2022 release date, is jumping forward by roughly four years, surely presenting audiences with a unique exploration of how the town of Haddonfield has coped with the chaos created by Myers.

Halloween Kills is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.

