Ahead of the release of Halloween Kills it was a huge surprise to audiences when NBCUniversal and producer Jason Blum confirmed that the movie would be released both in theaters and at home on Peacock on the same date, not to mention it would stream at no additional charge. Despite being available in both formats, one costing money to see on the big screen and one free to Peacock subscribers at home, the film set a box office record for a movie simultaneously released in theaters and on streaming, bringing in $49.4 million in its opening weekend. Now we know the film was a huge hit for Peacock as well, setting a record for the NBCUniversal streaming service.

Speaking during the Comcast quarterly earnings call today, Comcast Corporation Chairman & CEO Brian L. Roberts revealed that Halloween Kills is the #1 premiere on Peacock for a non-live event (the streamer is home to several live sport and WWE events). He said: “We’re thrilled with the performance of our second Halloween installment, which generated more revenue in its opening weekend at the domestic box office than any other film this year with a day-and-date streaming release and is the one non-live event premier in Peacock’s history.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeffrey S. Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, added: “We’ve seen across all streaming platforms that movies move the dial. They moved the dial for Peacock in this quarter with Boss Baby, recently with Halloween Kills, which, by the way, was a huge hit on the Peacock and a huge hit at the box office. So it shows that you can kind of play in 2 different markets.”

Blum himself previously confirmed that it was his idea to bring Halloween Kills to theaters and to Peacock at the same time, noting that his previous experience of a movie being buried and bombing in theaters with no way to view at home was a driving force.

“It was my idea to do it. [Peacock] didn’t approach me. I approached them,” Blum previously told Collider . “I, like everyone else, am a big believer in the theatrical experience. I think eventually I think there should be windows. I think Universal’s strategy of the three-week window is a great strategy, but I had a bad distribution experience with Freaky. That movie is a great movie, and it didn’t get seen because the distribution of it got all twisted up. My fault….I didn’t want to go through that experience again. I didn’t want to have a movie that I’m really proud of that I think is great and have there be an excuse why people didn’t see it. So I’m the one who pitched Universal. And then I pitched Jamie and David, and it was my idea. I stand behind it. I’m glad that we’re doing it.”

Halloween Kills is now playing in theaters and on Peacock with Halloween Ends scheduled to be released on October 14, 2022.