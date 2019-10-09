Halloween Kills Set Photo Confirms Another Original Star’s Return

Earlier this year, Halloween franchise star Tom Atkins teased to ComicBook.com that Charles Cyphers, who starred as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the original two films, would be appearing in the upcoming Halloween Kills. With the film now shooting, a set photo from the film has confirmed this information, depicting Cyphers in his police department garb. It’s unclear how large a role the actor will have in the new film, though fans will be excited to see him involved in any capacity, having last been seen in 1981’s Halloween II. Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Cyphers has returned as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in Halloween Kills!

Cyphers isn’t the only original cast member returning to the franchise, as the upcoming film is set to have major connections to the 1978 installment.

The most obvious connection the new film will have to the original is Jamie Lee Curtis appearing as Laurie Strode, making her sixth appearance in the series. The sequel will also feature Nick Castle, who played the masked Michael Myers back in 1978, reprising his role as the killer in some capacity. Castle was also involved in last year’s Halloween, though it was only for a cameo, with the physical nature of Michael Myers leading us to assume he will only perform a portion of the character’s on-screen presence.

In the original Halloween, Laurie babysits two children on the fateful night that Michael Myers causes chaos in the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois. One of those kids, Lindsey Wallace, will return, once again being played by original actress Kyle Richards. The other child, Tommy Doyle, will also appear in the new film, with Anthony Michael Hall taking over the role from previous performers.

Nurse Marion, who appeared in the original film’s opening sequence when it was discovered that Michael Myers had escaped a mental institution, will return in the new film, once again played by Nancy Stephens. Lonnie Elam, who bullied Tommy in the 1978 film, will appear in Halloween Kills, played by Robert Longstreet.

Atkins starred in Halloween III: Season of the Witch, an adventure unrelated to the Michael Myers mythology. There might not currently be plans for him to appear in the upcoming film, but he’d be happy to get involved.

“I would love to do a cameo in one of the new ones, I’d jump right in that,” the actor pointed out. “I would love to do it. But [the filmmakers], so far, they haven’t jumped out at me.”

