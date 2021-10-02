Halloween Kills: David Gordon Green Talks Franchise Easter Eggs, Jokes About Bringing Back Busta Rhymes

Back in June, a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Halloween Kills featured a surprising franchise easter egg. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is the only movie in the franchise that doesn’t follow Michael Myers. Instead, the film revolves around the terrifying mask company known as Silver Shamrock. The Halloween Kills trailer featured a gruesome nod to the third film by featuring dead bodies wearing the pumpkin, skull, and witch masks from Halloween III. Last night, Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum did a Q&A after the film. An audience member brought up the mask easter eggs and wondered if fans can expect more nods in the upcoming Halloween Ends.

“First of all, thank you for the Halloween III reference. That made my day,” the audience member shared. “I was wondering if there were characters you were going to play around with from other classic Halloween films? Like Dr. Mixter [from Halloween II], or whatnot, for any future movies? Or Busta Rhymes [from Halloween: Resurrection], or… And can we get a Ben Tramer spinoff [from Halloween II], please?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I literally said to [VP of Development at Blumhouse Productions] Ryan Turek the other day, ‘Should Busta Rhymes be in the next one?,’” Green replied. He added, “This one, I think, was full of a lot of that fan fulfillment for me, in so many ways. The next one, I’m trying to think, I think there’s some little tidbits. But it’s nothing overt or excitingly realized. It’s kind of a wash of the world that we’ve established here. And then some new faces and voices that take center stage, alongside.”

Before last night’s screening, franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans by showing up to introduce the film. During the intro, she read the original email exchange between Blum and Green.

“This email is the reason that the new Halloween movies exist,” Curtis explained. “One email, five years and one month later, two movies in the can, one to shoot, hundreds of f*cking millions of dollars, millions and millions of fans later. Because of that email, we are here tonight and I’m presenting this to you, David Gordon Green. Without you, I would not be here.” Due to the late time of the event, she jokingly added, “And even though I don’t want to be here, and I actually don’t want to meet any of you, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart because without you guys, I have no career, and I couldn’t love you more.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.