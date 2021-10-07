New Halloween Kills Featurette Explores the Intensity of Haddonfield’s Revenge

While Halloween Kills features the return of Michael Myers and a number of heroic characters from previous entries in the Halloween franchise, it will explore somewhat new territory, as it depicts the ways in which the residents of Haddonfield, Illinois take matters into their own hands to seek justice for Myers’ crimes, as seen in the below featurette. Arguably the most successful entries into the series have been more insular tales of cat and mouse, with Myers sticking to the shadows to torment his victims, though the intense violence in the upcoming entry will likely be nothing the franchise has ever seen before. Check out the below featurette before seeing Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th.

The new film is described, “Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.”

Part of what made the 2018 Halloween film a success is that it managed to take elements from previous films to repurpose them in new and exciting ways, which Halloween Kills appears to be continuing.

Elements of 1981’s Halloween II have been embraced by these revival films, as that film concluded with Myers seemingly being killed in a fire in Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. The 2018 films similarly saw Myers “killed” in a massive inferno, with Halloween Kills set to return to Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. Similarly, Halloween II took place minutes after the finale of the original Halloween, with Halloween Kills picking up minutes after the ending of the 2018 movie.

Halloween II saw Michael’s former psychiatrist Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) attempting to find Michael with the local police department helping him out, though their investigation was largely undetected by the town. In Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, an impromptu militia took up arms to find Myers when they found out he had returned after nearly a decade, delivering a glimpse of the mob mentality of the town. Halloween Kills looks to be embodying both of these narrative elements, while also taking the terror to new heights.

Check out Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th.

