Halloween Kills: HBO Max Makes Major Mistake in Description

The second installment to David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, was released in theatres and on Peacock back in October, and it will be followed up this year with Halloween Ends, which is currently in production. As of this weekend, Halloween Kills is streaming on HBO Max, but whoever wrote the movie’s description missed that the new trilogy has done some retconning. Halloween (2018) served as a direct sequel to the original 1978 film, which means all of the original sequels are no longer considered canon. In fact, the Halloween II (1981) reveal that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was Michael Myers’ sister was referred to as a rumor in the 2018 reboot. This week, Freaky writer Michael Kennedy took to Twitter to show off an error made by HBO Max, which sees the Halloween Kills description referring to Laurie and Michael as siblings.

“HBO Max can’t keep up with Halloween lmfao,” Kennedy joked. The HBO Max description reads, “Michael Myers’ murderous hunt for his sister (Jamie Lee Curtis) inspires the entire town of Haddonfield to fight back in this sequel.” You can check out a screenshot below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MichaelKenKen/status/1504945096017408001?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for Halloween Ends, Curtis was recently asked by Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show if she could share anything about the upcoming film. She said “I can’t” over and over until finally giving a little teaser. “Here’s my snippet: legacy,” Curtis revealed. “That it really has to do with the nature of evil, and the legacy of evil.”

Recently, Green revealed that Halloween Ends will acknowledge the pandemic.

“Yeah. It jumps into a contemporary timeline,” Green told Uproxx. “So we go from two episodes that are the same night in 2018. And then we’ll get up to speed with … It’ll take place the time of its release…..So if you think about it, I mean, where we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place. So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma – and that’s a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down.”

Halloween Kills is now streaming on HBO Max. Halloween Ends is set to be released on October 14th.