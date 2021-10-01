Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Movie Will Make People “Agitated”

It’s officially October, which means horror fans are only two weeks away from the highly-anticipated Halloween Kills. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last month, and while reactions from critics have been a mixed bag, the movie’s current 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes still makes it the third-highest rated movie of the franchise after the original Halloween from 1978 (96%) and the reboot from 2018 (79%). The movie will see the return of franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis, who has shared a lot of fun teases about the sequel, including calling it a “brutal second wave.” In a new clip shared to Instagram, Curtis shares another new tease about the upcoming film.

“It’s gonna be very exciting and people are gonna be shocked and people are gonna be agitated by this movie in a way that I think they’re partly not expecting, and that to me makes a great sequel,” Curtis says in the clips. You can check it out in the post below:

“The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie’s trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978,” Curtis previously of the film to SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob.”

She continued, “So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is. The movie is about a mob.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. As of September 2021, Peacock Premium is priced at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier and $9.99 per month for ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here. The next installment to the franchise, Halloween Ends, is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 14th, 2022.