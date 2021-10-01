Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos Celebrating the Strode Women

In two weeks, Halloween Kills will stalk into theaters and onto the Peacock streaming platform, continuing the decades-long struggle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the masked killer who terrorized her on Halloween night in 1978. The franchise has been reinvented so that 2018’s Halloween now directly follows 1978’s Halloween, erasing the various sequels that happened in the years between. The upshot to that is that Laurie Strode has lived a long life, haunted the whole time by the specter of Michael, and planning for the day she always thought was inevitable, when he would come for her again.

In the intervening years, she has had a daughter, and even a granddaughter. It’s this trio that comprise the heart of the Michael-hunting team in the new Halloween and its sequels, the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to share some photos of the Strode women in the run-up to the series’ next installment.

The franchise has gone through a number or reinventions, from dramatic retcons to reboots to this final return to the original formula. Only once — in 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch — has the franchise attempted to pivot away from Michael Myers and back into the “spooky anthology” model. Following Halloween Ends, the filmmakers have suggested that such a move is back on the table.

“I think there are other ways and other mediums in which to explore this franchise,” producer Ryan Freimann confirmed with ComicBook.com. “I wouldn’t necessarily say…I mean, there’s always interest in exploring Season of the Witch again. Is it something we’d race to do? I don’t know. Our focus has been COVID delays, figuring out how to do Halloween Ends and shoot it, COVID protocols on that, all of those things, coming out of that. That’s been our focus…but I think it would be something, where we explore other, outside areas of the Halloween universe.”

He added, “I think after this many films, too, we have to look other places, just to get a little more creative, right?”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th and Halloween Ends is slated to debut on October 14, 2022. You can head to the CineLife Entertainment website to find screenings of Halloween, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers near you.