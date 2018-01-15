‘Halloween’ Sequel Adds More Cast Members With Filming Underway

The upcoming Halloween sequel has some all-star talent attached to it, which includes original film stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle. With the upcoming sequel kicking off filming this past weekend, Bloody Disgusting shared that Virginia Gardner (Marvel’s Runaways), Miles Robbins (My Friend Dahmer), Dylan Arnold (Mudbound) and Drew Scheid (Stranger Things) have all joined the production.

There are no details about who the actors will be playing, but we can assume they round out the friend group of the previously announced Andi Matichak’s character, who plays Laurie Strode’s (Curtis) granddaughter. Judy Greer will be playing Strode’s daughter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Curtis’ return took many fans by surprise, as she had been absent from the franchise since 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. What made the announcement even more shocking is that her character died in Halloween: Resurrection, which confirmed that the upcoming film would erase many of the installments in the series.

Co-writer Danny McBride went on to confirm where the film takes place within the series’ timeline to Yahoo! last year.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” McBride told Yahoo!. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

In addition to the film taking place after the events of the first film, McBride claims his installment, which was co-written and will be directed by David Gordon Green, hopes to capture the tone of the original film.

“The original is all about tension. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) doesn’t even know that Michael Myers exists until the last minutes of the movie,” McBride shared with the Charleston City Paper. “So much of it you’re in anticipation of what’s going to happen and the dread that [director John] Carpenter spins so effortlessly in that film, I think we were really trying to get it back to that. We’re trying to mine that dread. Mine that tension and not just go for gore and ultra-violence that you see some horror movies lean on.”

One of the elements of the film that fans are most curious about is how Castle will factor into the film, as he only ever played the masked “Shape” in Halloween, with his face never being seen by the audience.

The upcoming Halloween sequel is slated to hit theaters on October 19.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]