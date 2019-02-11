‘Halloween’ Sequel Reportedly Finds Writer, Main Cast Expected to Return

Last year’s Halloween was a massive critical and financial success, seemingly confirming that the franchise had come back for good and revived the franchise. Despite the film’s producers avoiding confirmation that the film would get a follow-up, Collider reports that Scott Teems, who recently wrote adaptations of Stephen King’s Firestarter and The Breathing Method, is penning the script for a sequel. The outlet also notes that stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are all expected to return.

This most recent sequel was a success for a number of reasons, one of them being that the narrative ignored the events of all films that followed the 1978 original. In that regard, director David Gordon Green was able to tap into the spirit of the original without having to adhere to formulas that were repeated endlessly in previous sequels.

Another major component of last year’s Halloween that was a different approach than previous sequels was that John Carpenter, who directed and co-wrote the original, served as an executive producer. He also composed the score for the new film, having also served as the composer on the first three Halloween films, which marked his first direct involvement in the franchise since Halloween III: Season of the Witch.

Carpenter wasn’t the only member of the original production that returned, as the new film starred Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode. Curtis returned for three previous sequels, though she had been absent from the series since 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection.

While he had little more than a cameo in last year’s Halloween, the sequel saw the return of Nick Castle for the first time since the original film. Back in 1978, Castle was responsible for a majority of the murderous Michael Myers’ masked presence, with Castle’s face never being seen. For the sequel, he put the mask back on to display a specific head tilt that became a memorable moment in the original film.

The success of last year’s film was also due to how much time was spent crafting a storyline that would not only honor the original film but also push the narrative into new territory. The film’s reception seemingly guaranteed a sequel, though, had Blumhouse Productions rushed the film into production, it could have potentially suffered the same fate as previous sequels and been a quickly produced imitation of its predecessors.

If this report about Teems is true, we could potentially see a script be completed in the coming months with shooting possibly taking place before the end of the year or early next year. Based on that timeline, we could expect a new Halloween to hit theaters in October of 2019.

