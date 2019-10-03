Sinister 2 Director Will Helm Episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor

The upcoming second season of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, will break from the first season’s formula by having Sinister 2 and Citadel director Ciarán Foy stepping behind the camera to direct some episodes, as confirmed by HN Entertainment. The first season was entirely directed by Mike Flanagan, giving the series a signature and unified style, so it’s unclear how Flanagan will help shape the overall feel of the upcoming episodes, or if Foy will be given the liberties to depict the episodes however he sees fit. The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to debut on Netflix in 2020.

“On Eli I worked with Intrepid Pictures and producer Trevor Macy,” Foy revealed to Bloody Disgusting. “Trevor and Mike Flanagan invited me to helm some episodes [of Bly Manor], so I’m presently in Vancouver in prep on that show and I can’t wait to get shooting!”

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time Foy has continued the work of a filmmaker, with his efforts on Sinister 2 following in the footsteps of the original film’s director, Doctor Strange.

Part of what made the first season of the series so effective was the ways in which it blended horror with drama, all while crafting a complex and compelling storyline. Fans are likely expecting more of the same with the second season, but Flanagan teased that the new story will be even more frightening.

“For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary,” Flanagan recently shared with Birth.Movies.Death. “I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

The new season of the series will see Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel all returning, who are joined by newcomers Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve. With the new season exploring an all-new storyline, the events won’t connect to previously-seen characters.

