Hellboy: The Crooked Man is about to be released and you can view it online from the comfort of home. Just scroll down to the section of this post on “How to Watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man Online” for step-by-step instructions on how to access the Hellboy reboot film when it releases. You can also read on for information about the cast, crew, and plot of The Crooked Man.

How to Watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man Online

Hellboy: The Crooked Man has an official release date of Tuesday, October 8th. Viewers can start streaming it at midnight (12 am ET / 9 pm PT) on October 7th.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Story & Cast Info

In Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Hellboy and a rookie BRPD agent find themselves stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia and discover a small community haunted by witches led by the Crooked Man, a local devil who just so happens to have a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man stars Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2) as Hellboy (a role previously played by Ron Pearlman and David Harbour in previous installments. Co-starring in the film are Jefferson White (Yellowstone), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Leah McNamara (Vikings), Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale also star.

The film is produced by Millennium Films and is released by Ketchup Entertainment. Bryan Taylor directs from a script by Taylor, Christopher Golden, and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

Hellboy Creator Reacts to The Crooked Man

Mignola has been open in his criticisms of how Hollywood has tried to adapt his Hellboy comic series. Guillermo del Toro’s 2000s blockbuster versions of Hellboy – Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy: The Golden Army (2008) – are still the most successful and acclaimed onscreen adaptations of the character, but they’ve also been criticized for not being faithful enough to the gritty and horror-themed tone of the original comics.

Descent and Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall attempted to make a horror-action reboot with Hellboy (2019), but failed to his hands around the film, resulting in a final product that felt like it came apart in production, and was cobbled together for theatrical release. The abysmal box office ($55 million on a $50 million budget) put the series in limbo until Millennium Media decided to partner with Mike Mignola on a more modest-budget reboot ($20 million). For that reason, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is only getting a theatrical release in the UK – it will not be released in US theaters.

According to Mignola, Hellboy: The Crooked man is the most comic-accurate film in the franchise to date, something that he’s excited about:

“[My favorite thing was] to see how close it is to the comics. There are several shots in there that are panels from the comics and your fear is always, especially when you say it’s gotta be my favorite story, that it’s going to lose something,” Mignola said previously. “But all my favorite moments from the comic are in there. I mean, you’re holding your breath as you’re watching this. I actually got to watch, I didn’t go on set, but I saw dailies, and you’re just going, ‘I can’t believe this! Oh, my God, you got in there and is it going to stay in there when they cut the movie?’”

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be available for home viewing on October 8th in the US.