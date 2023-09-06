Hellier Season 3: Creators Confirm Status of New Episodes (Exclusive)

In the debut episode of Greg and Dana Newkirk's Hellier, the couple responds to a cry for help from a man who claims his family home is being stalked by "goblins." When correspondence drops off, the pair head to Kentucky themselves in the hope for answers, with two seasons of the series offering unexpected reveals that expands everything they knew about the paranormal, though they never manage to track down the identity of the man who originally sought help. In the years since the conclusion of Hellier Season 2, fans have wondered if we could ever get a Season 3, with the pair confirming that it's a matter of when, not if, new episodes will be unleashed. The pair's new film, The Unbinding, will be exclusively available for rent or purchase on Prime Video on September 8th and on other streaming platforms shortly after.

When asked by ComicBook.com if we'll get more Hellier, Greg Newkirk replied, "What if I told you we've already been shooting it? We're in the sh-t right now."

Dana Newkirk added, "We're in it. And it's so frustrating, because we keep joking that we're like, people are literally not going to believe it. It's just every time, this season has been insane. It's insane. I just cannot wrap my head around the experience. We were like, 'We're just getting started.' I'm already excited for people to see. I can't even deal with it. It's nuts."

Greg Newkirk continued, "We've dipped our toes into the water. I think we're ankle-deep now. It's a matter of when, not if. And, who knows, we let these stories tell themselves, we just show up. We are always joking about the 'writers.' We just look to the sky and talk about, 'I don't know what the writers have in store for us,' and we just wait to see what happens. But, f-ck man, it's crazy. It's crazy. So yes, there will be."

An entirely independent release, Hellier immediately made a splash in the paranormal community, resulting in the development of a Season 2. Since then, the project has appeared on other streaming services, allowing even more audiences to dive into the mystery.

"Actually, it feels like, there's been four years since the last season came out and even longer since we filmed the last part of the second season," Dana Newkirk expressed. "And this season, again, we're only ankle-deep in it, but this season is like, we're really utilizing a lot of the knowledge that we've learned collectively as a group over the past however many years it's been, and it feels scary, but in an exciting way ... We're collectively just sort of hanging on for dear life ... We are on the ride. There's no looking back at this point."

The Unbinding is described, "When two hikers stumble across a strange statue deep inside in New York's Catskill Mountains, they become the target of chilling paranormal phenomena. As the activity escalates into terrifying manifestations of a ghostly entity, occult researchers Dana and Greg Newkirk (Planet Weird's Hellier, discovery+'s Kindred Spirits) are called to uncover the truth behind the haunted artifact. What follows is a harrowing journey into the very nature of belief, where the curse of the Catskills Crone dares to defy the stories we tell ourselves about the unexplained."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of Hellier. The Unbinding will be exclusively available for rent or purchase on Prime Video on September 8th and on other streaming platforms shortly after.

