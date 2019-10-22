Exclusive Hellraiser Chatterer and Child’s Play Chucky Funko Pop Figures Are Available Now

Funko’s unannounced Child’s Play 3 (Half-Face) and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth Chatterer Pop figures started to trickle out, strangely enough, as Walmart exclusives back in September. However, finding them on store shelves hasn’t been an easy task for a lot of fans.

The good news is that you can now grab the Child’s Play 3 damaged Chucky Pop figure online right here for $9.99. The Hellraiser III Chatterer Pop figure is available here for the same price (note that Chatterer wasn’t even in Hellrasier III, so that makes this Pop figure a little more interesting). These figures probably won’t last long, so grab them while you can (if they sell out, you can grab the Chatterer on eBay here and Chucky on eBay here). Shipping is free at Walmart on orders of $35 or more. You can shop Walmart’s entire collection of Funko Pops here.

On a related note, Hot Topic and Funko recently launched the Beetlejuice with Dante’s Inferno Room Pop Town exclusive, and you can order one right here for only $20 while the deal lasts. If they sell out, you’ll be able to find them here on eBay.

If you’re unfamiliar, Dante’s Inferno Room was a strip club full of demonic women in Tim Burton’s classic Beetlejuice film. Funko toned it down a bit by removing the “GIRLS” and “Live Nudes” signage, but this definitely isn’t the kind of Pop we see from Funko on a daily basis.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.