‘Hellraiser: Judgment’ Trailer Released

Pinhead has returned in a brand new trailer for Hellraiser: Judgment, and you can view the new footage above.

Hellraiser: Judgment is the 10th film in the franchise, and is being helmed by Gary J. Tunnicliffe (via Bloody Disgusting). The new trailer places three detectives on the trail of a serial killer, but they’ll soon learn that the danger doesn’t come from their prey, it comes from somewhere truly evil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film stars Heather Langenkamp, Randy Wayne, Rheagan Wallace, Alexandra Harris, John Gulager, Mike J. Regan, and Paul T. Taylor as Pinhead, and you can find the official description below.

“Three detectives trying to stop a diabolical serial killer are sucked into a maze of otherworldly horror, where hellish denizens including the Auditor, the Assessor, and the Jury await to pass judgment.”

The original Hellraiser was directed and written by Clive Barker, and released in 1987. At the time Pinhead was played by Doug Bradley, but Taylor takes over the role with Judgment.

Hellraiser: Judgment lands on Digital, Blu-ray,and DVD on February 13, right before Valentine’s Day.