‘Hellraiser: Judgment’ Gets Official Release Date

The tenth Hellraiser movie, Hellraiser: Judgement has officially been listed by Amazon for release home video release on February 13, 2018. After a bit of uncertainty due to a dispute between The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films, it seems like some kind of release plan has been agreed upon.

The synopsis for Hellraiser: Judgement reads as such:

“Detectives Sean and David Carter are on the case to find a gruesome serial killer terrorizing the city. Joining forces with Detective Christine Egerton, they dig deeper into a spiraling maze of horror that may not be of this world. Could the Judgment awaiting the killer’s victims also be waiting for Sean?”

Actor Paul T. Taylor will take over the role of Pinhead, while this installment will be directed by Gary J. Tunnicliffe, a veteran makeup and effects technician who has (among many other things) worked on the Hellraiser franchise since 1992.

You can find the February 13th release date and ordering details for Hellraiser: Judgement over on Amazon.